WILMINGTON, Del. — The Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement (DANA) has reported that recent executive orders pausing federal funding disbursements could affect nonprofits in Delaware that provide community services.
The White House is pausing federal grants and loans starting Tuesday to conduct a comprehensive review of spending, according to the Associated Press. Administration officials stated that the pause is intended to ensure all funding aligns with executive orders issued by President Trump.
According to the Associated Press, officials have stated that federal assistance programs for individuals, such as Social Security, Medicare, food stamps, student loans, and scholarships, will not be impacted.
"A pause in funding disbursement creates significant operational challenges, forcing organizations to make difficult decisions about staffing, programs, and service delivery," said Sheila Bravo, president and CEO of DANA.
In a press release, DANA stated that it is encouraging state and local leaders, as well as philanthropic and community organizations, to explore temporary solutions to support nonprofits during this period.
"DANA stands ready to work alongside our federal, state, and local leaders to address immediate challenges and ensure the long-term sustainability of nonprofits across the state," added Bravo.