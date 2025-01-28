Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay Waters. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts have decreased resulting in a lull in SCA conditions this evening and continuing into tonight. Winds increase again early Wednesday morning resulting in gale- force gusts on Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&