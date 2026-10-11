DELAWARE - The Delaware Public Archives is highlighting Delaware’s agricultural history with a new exhibit, “Grown & Gathered: Harvest in the First State.”
The exhibit, on display in the Archives lobby through fall 2026, uses historic photographs and videos to show how generations of Delaware farmers have grown, harvested and transported food.
The exhibit highlights Delaware’s crops, farming traditions and the transportation networks that helped move produce from farms to markets, including by road and rail.
More details can be found at the public archive's website.