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A new Delaware Public Archives exhibit explores the people, crops and traditions that shaped the state’s agricultural industry. (Delaware Public Archives) 

DELAWARE - The Delaware Public Archives is highlighting Delaware’s agricultural history with a new exhibit, “Grown & Gathered: Harvest in the First State.”

The exhibit, on display in the Archives lobby through fall 2026, uses historic photographs and videos to show how generations of Delaware farmers have grown, harvested and transported food.

The exhibit highlights Delaware’s crops, farming traditions and the transportation networks that helped move produce from farms to markets, including by road and rail.

More details can be found at the public archive's website

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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