DELAWARE- Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings has filed a lawsuit against gun manufacturer Glock, alleging the company knowingly designed, marketed and sold handguns that can be easily converted into illegal machine guns.
The lawsuit, filed against Glock Inc. and Glock Ges.m.b.H. under the Keshall "KeKe" Anderson Safe Firearm Sales Act, alleges the company's handgun designs allow users to install inexpensive conversion devices commonly known as "Glock switches."
According to Jennings, the devices can convert semiautomatic pistols into fully automatic guns capable of firing up to 1,200 rounds per minute. Devices that convert semiautomatic guns into fully automatic weapons are illegal in Delaware.
"Our communities, and communities across America, are being terrorized by weapons with destructive power never intended or legal for civilian use. Glock knew. They could have acted. They chose profit over people," Jennings said.
The complaint alleges a connection between the availability of easily converted Glock handguns and increases in gun-related crime. It also cites multiple seizures of illegally converted Glock firearms in Delaware.
The lawsuit includes examples of Glock's marketing materials and social media content, which the state argues glorify fully automatic gunfire despite restrictions on civilian possession of machine guns.
The lawsuit seeks a court order prohibiting Glock from distributing handguns that can be easily converted into fully automatic firearms to civilian customers in Delaware. The state is also seeking measures to address what it describes as a public nuisance, along with restitution, damages and other relief.
The lawsuit would not affect Glock gun sales to law enforcement agencies.