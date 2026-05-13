DELAWARE - Delaware lawmakers have passed a bill lowering the state’s legal bartending age from 21 to 18, sending the measure to Gov. Matt Meyer for consideration.
Senate Amendment 1 to House Bill 195 includes a provision preventing anyone under 19 who is enrolled in a secondary school program from preparing alcoholic drinks.
The Delaware Restaurant Association says the legislation is aimed at expanding workforce opportunities in the hospitality industry while maintaining safety standards. Under current law, workers under 21 are not allowed behind a bar area, even for tasks such as bringing ice or shucking oysters.
“This is less about bartending and more about allowing young people to learn the different ways of the hospitality industry,” said Delaware Restaurant Association CEO Carrie Leishman. “We want them in hospitality, but we also want to make sure we are serving the public safely.”
The bill also would require alcohol server training every two years instead of every four years under current law.
If signed into law, Delaware would join several other states, like New Jersey and Pennsylvania, that allow bartenders younger than 21.