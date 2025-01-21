DELAWARE- A new bill introduced in the Delaware General Assembly aims to amend the state’s marriage laws to recognize first cousin marriages legally obtained or recognized in other jurisdictions.
According to sponsors Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton (D-Dist. 26) and Sen. Laura Sturgeon (D-Dist. 4), 26 states presently allow first cousin marriages.
The bill’s synopsis also says that no European country prohibits marriages between first cousins, and such unions are legal throughout Canada and Mexico.
The bill, introduced on Jan. 16, has been assigned to the House Health & Human Development Committee. A hearing is required to take place within 12 legislative days.