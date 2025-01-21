legislative hall

DELAWARE- A new bill introduced in the Delaware General Assembly aims to amend the state’s marriage laws to recognize first cousin marriages legally obtained or recognized in other jurisdictions.

According to sponsors Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton (D-Dist. 26) and Sen. Laura Sturgeon (D-Dist. 4), 26 states presently allow first cousin marriages. 

The bill’s synopsis also says that no European country prohibits marriages between first cousins, and such unions are legal throughout Canada and Mexico.

The bill, introduced on Jan. 16, has been assigned to the House Health & Human Development Committee. A hearing is required to take place within 12 legislative days. 

Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University. 

