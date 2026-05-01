DELAWARE - A proposed House Bill 394 amendment would ban the sale of energy drinks and caffeinated dietary supplements to anyone under 18 in Delaware.
According to the Delaware General Assembly, minors would still be allowed to possess and consume these products and only retailers would face penalties.
A dealer who violates this bill will be issued a warning for a first violation up to a $50 fine for a second offense within a year, and up to $100 for additional violations within that same period.
If approved, the law would take effect one year after enactment.