DOVER, Del. — Delaware lawmakers have introduced legislation that would allow candidates and elected officials to use campaign funds for personal security measures amid growing concerns about threats and political violence.
House Bill 448, sponsored by House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown and Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, would classify certain security expenses as authorized campaign expenditures.
Under the proposal, candidates could use campaign funds to pay for the reasonable costs of installing and monitoring electronic security systems at homes or offices, personal security services, and security-related equipment such as cameras, fences and similar devices deemed necessary to address risks associated with holding or seeking public office.
The legislation also follows a 2024 Federal Election Commission clarification allowing federal candidates and officeholders to use campaign funds for certain security measures that protect themselves, their families and employees.
Advocates say several states already allow campaign funds to be used for security expenses, while others are considering similar measures.
House Bill 448 has been assigned to the House Elections Committee.