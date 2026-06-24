MILLSBORO, Del. — Legislation introduced in the Delaware General Assembly would officially rename the Millsboro Bypass as the “Senator Richard S. Cordrey Bypass” in recognition of the former state senator’s public service.
Senate Bill 349 was introduced June 23 and has been assigned to the Senate Environment, Energy & Transportation Committee for consideration.
According to the bill synopsis, the measure would name the Millsboro Bypass the “Senator Richard S. Cordrey Bypass” to honor Cordrey’s decades of public service and his contributions to Delaware’s fiscal and economic stability. The Millsboro native served as president pro tem of the State Senate for twenty years from 1977 to 1997 and as the Secretary of Finance of Delaware from 2005 to 2009. He died in 2022 at the age of 88.
It took over two years to build the bypass. It opened to traffic in September 2025. According to project officials, the bypass's completion cost roughly $140 million; the project was funded 80% federally and 20% by the state.