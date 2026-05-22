DELAWARE - A new Delaware bill aims to reduce confusion in the growing electric vehicle market by requiring clearer labeling and disclosures for electric bikes, mopeds and motorcycles.
House Bill 439, known as the Truth in E-Bike Marketing Act, would prohibit dealers from advertising certain high-powered electric mopeds or motorcycles as “electric bicycles” or “e-bikes” unless they meet Delaware’s legal definition of an electric bicycle.
Supporters of the legislation say some consumers may not realize the vehicles they are purchasing could require registration, insurance or a driver’s license and may not be permitted in bike lanes or on public pathways.
The bill would require sellers to provide written disclosures explaining a vehicle’s legal classification, maximum power and whether registration, licensing or insurance is required.
Failure to provide those disclosures would be considered an unlawful business practice under the proposed legislation.
At Lewes Cycle Sports, employees said confusion between electric bikes and higher-powered electric vehicles is common among customers.
“I think there’s a big misconception that people have of e-bikes,” said Brian Kellman, owner of the shop. “A lot of those views come from people who haven’t tried them before or educated themselves.”
Lawmakers behind the bill say some higher-powered vehicles are being marketed in ways that blur the distinction between electric bicycles and motor vehicles.
The legislation would also clarify where certain vehicles can legally operate, stating that mopeds are not allowed on bike lanes, sidewalks or public pathways.
“It helps customers understand what they’re buying,” said Shane Swanger, an employee at Lewes Cycle Sports. “When you explain this is a Class 1, this is a Class 2, this is a Class 3, it helps separate them into buckets.”
In addition, the bill would require crashes involving electric bicycles or mopeds to be properly identified on Delaware’s crash reporting website.
House Bill 439 has been assigned to the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee.