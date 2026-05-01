DELAWARE- Delaware lawmakers introduced legislation to create stricter licensing and oversight requirements for gun dealers statewide.
Senate Bill 300, sponsored by Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola, would require wholesale or retail firearm sellers who transfer more than 10 firearms each year to obtain a state license through the Delaware State Police.
The proposal includes expanded background checks, mandatory security systems, regular inspections and new reporting requirements aimed at reducing illegal gun trafficking.
According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives data from 2017 through 2021, law enforcement recovered 6,626 crime guns in Delaware. ATF reported that 67 percent of those guns were originally purchased from in-state dealers.
“The numbers don’t lie: Delaware can be doing more to prevent guns from ending up in the wrong hands,” Sokola said in part in a statement. Strong, comprehensive licensing procedures will guarantee that gun dealers are doing everything they can to ensure safe, responsible gun ownership while following the law,”
Under the bill, gun dealers would need to provide proof of a federal gun license, liability insurance and identification as part of the application process. Dealers, employees and certain business managers would also need to complete training courses every two years.
The legislation would require the Delaware State Police to inspect gun businesses at least once every two years. Dealers would also need to maintain security alarms and digital surveillance systems, as well as secure gun inventory records.
SB 300 would allow the Delaware State Police to revoke licenses for repeated violations or if a dealer loses federal gun licensing status.
The bill has been assigned to the Senate Executive Committee. If approved, the law would take effect immediately and be implemented one year after enactment.