DAGSBORO, Del. - The Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek have approved a new strategic plan. The garden is partnering with the Delaware Alliance for Non-profit Advancement in an effort to boost the garden's future growth.
Ray Sander, President of the Delaware Botanic Gardens, announced that the Board of Directors has approved a Strategic Plan for 2025–2028 to guide the gardens in fulfilling its mission to be a "world-class garden that delights visitors." The plan was developed with input from hundreds of people across the botanical garden community and broader Delaware area.
The plan outlines goals, action steps and responsibilities to help move the Delaware Botanical Garden forward.
Executive Director Sheryl Swed emphasized the importance of community input in shaping the garden's future, calling the 37-acre space a true “community garden,” that brings together those who share a love of nature and creative energy.
The plan addresses efforts to enhance visitor experience, strengthen recognition efforts, as well as expanding open days and membership options.