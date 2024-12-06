DELAWARE- Delaware is celebrating its rich history with an interactive way to honor the state’s founding.
Starting Dec. 7, the Delaware Day Adventure will encourage visitors to explore five historic museums across the state for a chance to win prizes.
The contest, organized by the Delaware Department of State’s Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, is timed with Delaware Day, which commemorates the moment in 1787 when Delaware became the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
Participants in the Delaware Day Adventure can collect stamps in a special passport by visiting at least two of the participating museums. For every additional museum visited, participants will earn another entry into the contest, with a maximum of four entries per person.
Prizes range from restaurant gift certificates to special museum experiences.
The following museums are part of the adventure:
- New Castle Court House Museum, New Castle
- The Old State House, Dover
- Johnson Victrola Museum, Dover
- John Dickinson Plantation, Dover
- Zwaanendael Museum, Lewes
Passports are available at the museums or can be downloaded online. To participate, visitors must submit their completed passports by Dec. 28. Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by January 10, 2025.
For more information and full contest details click here.