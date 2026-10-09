LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services’ Division for the Visually Impaired held a walk to recognize White Cane Safety Day and World Blindness Day.
The walk was at noon on Oct. 9 along the Lewes-Georgetown Trail in Lewes. Participants met at the Lewes Public Library beforehand.
Organizers said the walk celebrates the independence and mobility the white cane provides for people who are blind or visually impaired, while also bringing participants together for exercise and community. Participants also said the event allows people with visual impairments to take advantage of the opportunity to get out and walk.
"Just because people are blind doesn't mean they can't do things. People with disabilities have abilities. They just need the tools to accomplish what they want to accomplish." said walker Lloyd Schmitz.
White Cane Safety Day is observed annually to recognize the independence and mobility of people who are blind or visually impaired and to raise awareness of the white cane as an important tool for safe, independent travel. The day also serves as a reminder for drivers and pedestrians to be aware of and respect people using white canes.
"This shows some of the needs and the way people adjust to vision loss and the abilities of people who are visually impaired," said Schmitz.
White Cane Safety Day is on Oct. 15 every year. It was created by the United States Congress and first proclaimed by President Lyndon B. Johnson on Oct. 15, 1964.