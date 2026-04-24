DELAWARE- The Delaware Police Officer Standards and Training Commission is taking steps to improve officer wellness and public safety, while also expanding training programs for law enforcement across the state.
On April 21, Commission Executive Director Sean Moriarty spoke at the 2026 Lifesavers Conference on Roadway Safety in Baltimore, joining national leaders and researchers to address the impact of fatigue on policing. The session, titled “Dangerous Driving: Tired Cops and Cognitive Impairment Screening,” focused on how sleep deprivation can affect decision-making, performance and safety.
Dr. Steve James discussed the science behind sleep and fatigue, while Moriarty shared how law enforcement agencies are putting that research into practice. He pointed to strategies such as restorative rest policies to support officer health and readiness.
“This work is about giving officers the tools and policies they need to perform at their best while protecting their health and the safety of the public,” Moriarty said.
Officials say the presentation also highlighted the Delaware State Police Fatigue Management Policy and new standards adopted by the Delaware Police Accreditation Commission. Those standards include required fatigue management practices, rest policies and wellness measures as part of the statewide accreditation process.
The effort is part of a broader national initiative, with Delaware representatives previously presenting at conferences hosted by the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the FBI National Academy. Another session is planned for May 22 in Washington, D.C., at the Society of Evidence-Based Policing Conference.
Separately, the Delaware Commission says it continues to build training capacity in Delaware. From April 13 through 17, the agency partnered with New Castle County Police to host a Certified Instructor Course at the Lt. Joseph Szczerba Police Academy.
According to organizers, the program focused on adult learning techniques, classroom management, lesson planning and evaluation methods. Officers who completed the course were granted provisional instructor status, pending final approval by the POST Commission at its May 18 meeting.