GEORGETOWN, Del. - State education officials warned leaders of the Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence that the school must demonstrate stronger support from families as it undergoes a charter review.
During a nearly three-hour meeting, members of the Delaware Department of Education’s Charter School Accountability Committee said written statements and enrollment commitments from parents are critical as the school faces a possible charter revocation.
Committee members said that without clear, documented backing from families, they are uncertain whether the school has sufficient community support to continue operating.
School leaders acknowledged that the school’s first year was marked by instability, describing it as “chaos,” and said those issues were addressed by removing prior leadership. The committee also raised concerns about accounting and financial coding issues. School officials attributed those problems to former administrators.
Kendall Massett, executive director of the Delaware Charter Schools Network, emphasized the urgency of parent involvement, telling school leaders that limited responses would not be sufficient.
“If you want to save this school, every single one of your parents needs to stand up and say so,” Massett said, adding that a small number of responses would not demonstrate broad community backing.
The school’s founder, state Rep. Alonna Berry of District 20, told CoastTV News that she has had “no material role with the school since 2021.”
Head of School Chantalle Ashford said she is confident families will provide the needed support, both in writing and in person.
“Our parents are already showing up and saying, ‘If you’re here, we’re here,’” Ashford said. “They’re demonstrating that in writing, and they’re planning to attend the public hearing.”
According to the school, only 28 families out of 119 students have responded to a recent enrollment-related survey. Committee members said that level of participation falls short of what is needed to justify keeping the school’s charter.
One committee member said that while they believe in the school’s educational model, officials must see evidence that the broader community believes in it as well.
Ashford described the current school year as a “hard reset,” saying lessons learned from the previous year were implemented immediately.
A public hearing on the school’s future is scheduled for March 9 at 5 p.m. at the Georgetown Delaware Technical Community College campus. The committee is expected to make a final decision on the school’s charter on March 19.