LEWES, Del.- The Delaware Community Foundation is the new owner of what once was home to the Sussex Trust Title and Safe Deposit Company, then by the Zwaanendael Club.
The Savannah Road building went up for sale in January 2024. The Lewes Historical Society listed it for sale for $899,000, citing overwhelming maintenance costs and much needed renovations to other structures like the Cannonball House and Shipcarpenter Square.
According to documents submitted to Lewes City Council, the Delaware Community Foundation has requested a property tax exemption for its Savannah Road property in Lewes.
"We believe that granting this exemption will enable us to allocate more resources toward our charitable programs and further benefit the community we serve," DCF's letter states. "We are more than willing to provide any additional information or meet with town officials to discuss our request in detail."
Lewes City Council will consider the tax exemption request at Monday night's Mayor and City Council meeting.