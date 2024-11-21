DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Correction has completed the rollout of handheld tablets to all incarcerated individuals in the state, officials announced Tuesday. The initiative aims to improve family communication and expand access to educational and reentry resources, all at no cost to taxpayers.
The deployment, completed in partnership with ViaPath Technologies, comes after years of development. Tablets were first introduced in 2019 as part of a pilot program and became critical during the COVID-19 pandemic to offset disruptions in in-person visitation.
Initially shared among inmates, the devices are now available on a one-to-one basis, following months of infrastructure upgrades, including increased bandwidth and enhanced wireless connectivity to accommodate the demands of correctional facilities.
The tablets offer a mix of free and paid features, ranging from legal research and educational programs to entertainment and communication services. Popular features include a Library app, which logged over 22 million minutes of use in the past year, and virtual education tools. Inmates spent 4.3 million minutes on free features in October 2024 alone, according to the DOC.
Commissioner Terra Taylor said the initiative supports inmate rehabilitation while improving safety within facilities. “Access to tablets is helping individuals in our custody feel more connected, broaden their knowledge, and take personal initiative,” Taylor said.
Looking ahead, the DOC plans to expand educational content and treatment programs available on the devices, aiming to strengthen reentry preparation for incarcerated individuals.