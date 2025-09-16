DELAWARE - DNREC is considering raising entrance, annual and lifetime pass fees for state parks for the first time since 2015, citing rising operational costs and record visitor numbers.
In 2024, Delaware’s 17 state parks, along with a marina and accredited zoo, welcomed 7.4 million visitors and generated $822 million in economic activity, according to a Rockport Analytics report. Trips to state parks have increased 35 percent since 2015, adding nearly 2 million more visitors.
“The user fees collected at Delaware State Parks help make our facilities and programs the best,” said Matthew Ritter, director of the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation. “But our efforts to reduce costs and grow revenue are no longer enough to keep pace.”
Despite the growth, DNREC says park operations are now 65 percent self-funded, while user-funded expenses have jumped 127 percent over the past decade.
DNREC will hold three open houses between Sept. 30 and Oct. 2 to gather public input on the proposed fee changes. Details and a public survey will be available starting Sept. 30.