DELAWARE -Gov. Matt Meyer (D) signed Executive Order 25 on July 13, establishing the Office of the Surgeon General within the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services and appointed Dr. Neil Hockstein as Delaware’s first surgeon general.
With the new office, Delaware becomes the seventh state to create a state-level surgeon general, establishing a physician-led office focused on providing evidence-based public health guidance and coordinating health priorities across state government.
“Every Delawarean deserves access to trusted, evidence-based medical guidance and a health care system that works for them,” Meyer said. “The Surgeon General will strengthen public health, improve access to affordable, high-quality care, and ensure Delaware is focused on the health and well-being of our communities. Dr. Hockstein will enable Delaware families to prepare for tomorrow's health challenges while improving the health of Delawareans today.”
Hockstein will serve as the governor’s chief physician adviser, the state’s principal public health communicator and the chief advocate for the health and well-being of Delawareans. His responsibilities include advising the governor and executive branch agencies on emerging public health issues, bringing together health care and community leaders, and promoting evidence-based policies aimed at improving health outcomes statewide.
“It is an extraordinary honor to serve as Delaware's First Surgeon General,” Hockstein said. “Throughout my career—as a physician, health system leader, and Chair of the Delaware Health Care Commission—I have been driven by one simple goal: improving the health and well-being of every Delawarean. As Surgeon General, I look forward to building on that work by strengthening access to care, advancing prevention and public health, supporting our healthcare workforce, and serving as a trusted voice on the issues that shape the health of our communities. Working alongside Governor Meyer, Secretary Linke Young, healthcare providers, community organizations, and Delawareans across our state, we have an incredible opportunity to build a healthier future for every person who calls Delaware home."
The executive order establishes a framework focused on protecting public health, expanding access to affordable health care, strengthening Delaware’s health care workforce and building healthier communities. The office also will address emerging public health challenges, including child and teen mental health, loneliness, healthy childhood development, and the effects of technology and social media on health and well-being.
DHSS Secretary Christen Linke Young welcomed Hockstein’s appointment.
“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Hockstein to DHSS and look forward to working together to deliver for Delawareans,” Linke Young said. “This is a critical moment for Delaware, and Dr. Hockstein's creativity, passion, and long record of thought leadership will help us improve health and wellness for every person in this state.”
Under the executive order, the surgeon general will serve as a deputy cabinet secretary within DHSS, and the director of the Division of Public Health will report to the surgeon general. Within 12 months, Hockstein is expected to submit a strategic report to the governor identifying opportunities to improve health outcomes, strengthen Delaware’s public health infrastructure, improve access to health care and prepare the state for future public health challenges.
According to the governor’s announcement, the office is being created as federal public health agencies face growing political interference and declining public trust, with the goal of providing Delawareans with timely, accurate and evidence-based health information from a trusted physician leader.
Delaware Healthcare Association President and CEO Brian Frazee praised the appointment.
“Dr. Neil Hockstein is an invaluable, unrelenting advocate for the health of all Delawareans. As Delaware’s first Surgeon General, he will continue to leave a lasting impression on the First State’s healthcare landscape. Dr. Hockstein’s experience as a nationally recognized clinician, physician leader, and policymaker through the Delaware Health Care Commission will serve him well in this role. DHA applauds Governor Meyer on this outstanding appointment and his leadership in prioritizing evidence-based public health guidance to support both the provider community and public at large. On behalf of our hospital members, we look forward to continuing collaboration and partnership to make the First State First in Health.”
Hockstein will officially begin serving as Delaware’s first surgeon general on Aug. 3.