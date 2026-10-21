DELAWARE- The Delaware Department of Education is postponing the release of school performance data to give school districts and charter schools more time to verify their information after the state identified inconsistencies in attendance records.
The School Quality and Student Success data was scheduled for release on Oct. 20. The department said it needs additional review to ensure the information accurately reflects student attendance across affected schools.
During final quality checks, the department says it discovered discrepancies in attendance data submitted by several school districts and charter schools. Staff members are working directly with the affected schools to review and reconcile the information before publication.
The Delaware Department of Education also plans to provide additional technical support to local school staff, including assistance with data reporting practices and efforts to resolve outstanding discrepancies.
The delay will also affect the planned Oct. 27 release of results from the Delaware School Success Framework, which provides information about school performance.
The department has not announced a new release date. The department will share a revised schedule after the additional review is complete.