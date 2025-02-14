DOVER — As Delawareans face rising energy bills this winter, state lawmakers are debating the causes and solutions. While Senate Environment, Energy & Transportation Committee Chair Stephanie Hansen defended renewable energy policies at a hearing Friday, Republican lawmakers are pushing for legislative action to reduce costs, arguing that state mandates and participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) are driving up prices.
Hansen Defends Clean Energy Policies
During Friday’s hearing, Hansen pushed back on claims that renewable energy was responsible for high energy bills, pointing instead to increased consumption, higher energy costs, and delivery expenses.
“To say that green energy is the culprit for Delmarva customers seeing astronomical energy bills this winter is wrong,” Hansen said. “When you look at the actual cause of the increase, you see that it’s driven by the increase in the amount of energy used, the increase in the cost of that energy, and the increase in the cost of the delivery of that energy. Trying to pin this on renewables is disingenuous.”
Hansen noted that Delaware imports nearly 80 times the amount of energy it produces, making it vulnerable to external price fluctuations. She also pointed to the long-term cost benefits of renewable energy investments.
“When there is a robust and diversified portfolio of energy sources coming onto the grid, increased energy availability will lead to lower prices for consumers,” Hansen said. “That’s just basic economics.”
GOP Pushes for Energy Cost Relief
Senate Republican Leader Gerald Hocker of Ocean View and Rep. Bryan Shupe of Milford released a joint statement outlining their plan to ease energy costs, which includes two bills aimed at redirecting RGGI revenues back to ratepayers and reviewing Delaware’s Renewable Portfolio Standards.
“Delawareans are facing an unsustainable rise in electricity rates, placing an undue financial burden on families and businesses," Hocker and Shupe said. "We and our colleagues have heard from countless constituents pleading for relief, and we are committed to taking action.”
Hocker and Shupe argue that state-mandated green energy policies, including RGGI, are increasing costs by discouraging traditional energy investments and forcing Delaware to import electricity at higher prices.
Under their proposal, revenue from RGGI, which currently funds renewable energy and energy efficiency programs, would be returned directly to consumers. Similar measures have been introduced in other states, including New Hampshire.
"Rather than funneling millions of dollars into government-controlled programs, we should return these funds to the people who paid them, providing much-needed relief to families and businesses struggling with high energy bills," Hocker and Shupe said.
If the bill fails, the lawmakers plan to introduce legislation to withdraw Delaware from RGGI altogether.
"While reducing emissions is a shared goal, it should not come at the expense of affordability and reliability," they said. "Delawareans should not be forced to shoulder ever-increasing costs while our state government continues imposing mandates that make energy more expensive."
Next Steps in the Energy Debate
Hansen and Rep. Debra Heffernan, chair of the House Natural Resources and Energy Committee, are working with the Meyer administration on a legislative package addressing energy affordability and rate-setting policies.
A joint committee meeting between the Senate Environment, Energy & Transportation Committee and the House Natural Resources and Energy Committee is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 24, at 1 p.m. in the Senate Chamber to continue discussions on Delaware’s energy supply and reliability.