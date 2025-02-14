DOVER, Del. — Republican lawmakers in Delaware are pushing for legislative action to address rising electricity costs, citing concerns over state energy mandates and participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
Senate Republican Leader Gerald Hocker of Ocean View and Representative Bryan Shupe of Milford issued a joint statement outlining their plan, which includes two new bills aimed at reducing energy costs for families and businesses.
“Delawareans are facing an unsustainable rise in electricity rates, placing an undue financial burden on families and businesses," said Hocker and Shupe. "We and our colleagues have heard from countless constituents pleading for relief, and we are committed to taking action."
According to the representatives, stakeholders in the energy sector say that Delaware's green energy mandates are to blame, including Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. The policies are having unintended consequences of forcing Delaware to import electricity at higher costs and discouraging traditional energy investments.
Proposed Legislation
In an effort to combat the climbing prices, Hocker and Shupe are proposing legislation by redirecting RGGI revenues back to ratepayers. Similar legislation was introduced in New Hampshire after experiencing similar issues.
"Rather than funneling millions of dollars into government-controlled programs, we should return these funds to the people who paid them, providing much-needed relief to families and businesses struggling with high energy bills." said Hocker and Shupe.
If the measure fails, the representatives will introduce other legislation to withdraw from RGGI altogether.
"While reducing emissions is a shared goal, it should not come at the expense of affordability and reliability," said Hocker and Shupe. "Delawareans should not be forced to shoulder ever-increasing costs while our state government continues imposing mandates that make energy more expensive."
Reviewing Renewable Energy Mandates
The representatives say they will also revisit Senate Bill 33 from the 151st General Assembly, which significantly increased Delaware’s Renewable Energy Portfolio Standards. The current mandates require increasing percentages of Delaware’s electricity to come from renewable sources through 2035, while eliminating the previous cost cap protections that prevented excessive rate hikes.
“Energy policy must balance environmental responsibility with economic reality, and right now, that balance has been lost. It’s time to correct course and bring relief to our constituents.” said both representatives.