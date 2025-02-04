DELAWARE — A group of Delaware state representatives is calling for an explanation regarding a sharp increase in energy bills, citing concerns from constituents struggling with higher costs.
In a letter dated Jan. 30, addressed to Acting Public Advocate Ruth Ann Price, the lawmakers noted an "extreme uptick" in complaints from people facing steep increases in their electric bills. While acknowledging the recent cold temperatures, the legislators argued that the price spikes appear to go beyond seasonal weather fluctuations. They also pointed out that those not served by Delmarva Power have not experienced the same increases.
The letter, signed by House Speaker Minor-Brown and other legislative leaders, states that the rising costs of energy, combined with already high prices for groceries, housing and transportation are, "forcing them to choose between putting food on the table or heating their homes."
The letter identifies the Delaware Public Advocate as being tasked with advocating for the lowest reasonable rates for consumers. The lawmakers are requesting an explanation for the price hikes and an investigation into potential causes. They also urge action to explore ways to reduce or halt further increases.
The Public Advocate’s response to the inquiry has not yet been made public.
Debbie Smith in Milton says her utility bill with Delmarva Power has practically doubled in the last year.
"I retired last May and I had allocated so much for my electric and then I started getting the bill in the summertime," said Smith. "It was like double, and we're retired, so it's hard."
Smith says she's been in her home for ten years, but in the past two years she's noticed significant increases. According to Smith, when she called Delmarva Power, they said the price increases were due to an increase in utility use, but that it doesn't make sense because she doesn't use that much.
Zach Chizar with Delmarva Power says it's the unseasonably cold weather.
"Just December alone for our Delaware customers, we saw about a 40% increase in usage as compared to November," said Chizar.
Chizar says every customer's situation is different.
"You could have a 600 square foot studio apartment or you could have a 3500 square foot house. What type of heating equipment do you have in your house? How old is it? How well insulated is your house? The windows, those types of things all play a factor into how much energy you are using on a month by month basis."
Chizar says he wants to make sure that customers know Delmarva Power is here for them.
"We encourage them to reach out to us if they have questions about their usage; looking at month over month and seeing how much they've been using," said Chizar. "We can talk to them about ways they can save energy in their homes to help conserve some of that usage."
Chizar also notes that they follow a fully regulated process when setting their rates and that Delmarva Power does not have the authority to implement their own charges to customers.
"Both in Delaware and Maryland by the respective public service commissions, anything that we do is fully approved by them," said Chizar. "We go through a very rigorous process to be able to get those rates approved."
Chizar says he encourages customers to call and ensure they are aware of all the resources and opportunities they can take advantage of through Delmarva Power.
Delmarva Power says they are enhancing support measures for residential and commercial customers to manage their winter energy bills and provide relief from high costs.
With expanded customer support options, Delmarva Power says they will implement:
- No late payment fees for January and February 2025 with extended repayment periods of up to 24 months.
- Suspension of disconnections for nonpayment in February 2025.
- Waiving deposit requirements for customers seeking to restore service after disconnection.
Sen. Stephanie Hansen has announced a Senate Environment, Energy & Transportation Committee hearing scheduled for next Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. at Legislative Hall in the Senate Chamber.
Delmarva Power says a representative will go before the committee to address the recent increases in consumer energy bills.