MILFORD, Del.- Milford’s electric system saw a surge in demand after a frigid January, and so did the city’s electric bills.
According to information posted on the city’s website, the average temperature in January 2025 was just 28°F—much lower than the 37°F recorded in January 2024 and 43°F in January 2023.
The colder weather led to an average residential energy usage increase of 42% compared to the five-year average for other months and 12% higher than previous Januarys.
City officials say that while usage was up, Milford’s electric rates remain among the lowest in Delaware, about 21% below Delmarva Power and comparable to the Delaware Electric Co-Op.
To help residents manage higher bills, the city offered several energy-saving tips, including lowering thermostats by 1-2 degrees, using programmable thermostats, sealing drafts around doors and windows and taking advantage of sunlight for natural heating.
Officials also pointed to the Efficiency Smart program, which provides rebates and an electric usage monitor to help residents track and reduce consumption.
Rebates are available for insulating windows, purchasing a water heater jacket, using the city’s budget plan and servicing HVAC systems.
The City of Milford’s Customer Service Department can be contacted at 302-422-6616 for billing inquiries.