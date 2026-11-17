DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services' Division of Public Health is urging Delawareans to stay up to date on vaccinations to protect themselves and others from measles.
The reminder comes as the Pan American Health Organization determined the United States lost its measles elimination status. This loss of elimination status means measles has continued to spread in the United States for at least one year.
In Delaware, the state has reported 25 confirmed measles cases as of Nov. 17. Nationwide, the CDC reported 5,412 cases as of Nov. 12. The first measles cases were reported in Texas in early 2025.
“Measles cases were appearing in neighboring states more than a year before we had a possible case here in Delaware. We knew we needed to be ready,” said Delaware Surgeon General Dr. Neil Hockstein. “Our staff took on the measles response alongside their regular responsibilities. That's a testament to our team and what makes Delaware special. We look out for one another, and at the end of the day, we just want to know our neighbors are okay.”
The department activated its measles response plan after learning of a possible case on July 18. Within the first two days of mobile vaccination outreach, approximately 200 people visited vaccination units.
DPH also supported more than 75 vaccination events and outreach efforts across Kent County, helping locals access vaccinations and information about measles prevention. To date, DPH has administered 406 doses of the MMR vaccine as part of its response, as well as 585 routine MMR doses from DPH clinics and mobile health units since Jan. 1.
“We know some Delawareans have concerns about vaccine safety, and it’s our responsibility to listen and answer their questions,” said DPH Director Dr. Harrison Hines. “There’s more work to do. We must continue investing in public health education and disease prevention, while working with communities to understand their needs and where we can do better.”
The department said two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97 percent effective at preventing measles. Locals who aren't sure of their vaccination status can check their records through the DelVAX Public Portal or talk to their healthcare provider.