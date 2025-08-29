WILMINGTON, Del. - The Delaware Department of Labor is hosting a "Know Your Rights" workshop on Sept. 11 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
This free and bilingual event will be held at the Latin American Community Center, located at 402 N Harrison St., Wilmington, DE. According to the DDOL, this event is being made possible thanks to collaboration with the ConeXiones program from the Latin American Community Center and the Community Legal Aid Society, Inc.
According to organizers, Know Your Rights night was created to raise awareness and appreciation for Delaware’s hardworking Latino workforce by providing essential information on workplace rights, legal protections, and resources to help workers navigate discriminatory concerns and employment challenges.
Additionally, organizers say information on the following will be covered:
- Wage & Hour Rights and Responsibilities
- Misclassification & Contractor Rules
- Workplace Discrimination Protections
- Child Labor & Youth Employment
- OSHA & Workplace Safety Basics
The event will be presented in both English and Spanish, as specified by the DDOL.
You can register now at the Delaware Department of Labor's website.