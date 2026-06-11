DOVER, Del. - Traditional music and dance filled a celebration in Dover on as Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer signed House Bill 290, legislation officially recognizing June 11 as "Puerto Rico Day" in the First State.
The bill was sponsored by state Rep. Josué Ortega of the 3rd District, who is the first and only Puerto Rican member of the Delaware House of Representatives.
During the celebration, Ortega's father shared that he moved to Delaware from Puerto Rico in 1970 with his wife and older son in search of a better future.
"It is very important not only for the Puerto Rican community, but for Latinos," Ortega said. "It's been an uphill battle for Latinos here in the state of Delaware, knowing the barriers that we've been put in."
Ortega also spoke about the importance of Latino representation in the Delaware government.
"It's an honor privilege to be the first Puerto Rican [representative], but I don't want to be the last, and you don't have to be Puerto Rican. You can be of any Latino ethnicity. I just want us Latinos to be involved because our voices need to be heard and we need representation," Ortega added.
Ortega said the annual observance will also help educate others about Puerto Rican culture and the strength of the community.
"A lot of people have to understand our culture, and what better way than today?" Ortega explained. "We are making it Puerto Rico Day, and people can come out and see that the love and the unity that we have and how we continue to stick together, which is very important to me."
Reflecting on the bill's passage and signing, Ortega said the moment carried personal significance while also honoring Puerto Ricans across the country.
"I'm more than happy. I'm trying not to be emotional, but it's something not only for me, but for the Puerto Ricans throughout our whole nation, and this is for Puerto Rico," Ortega said.
Puerto Ricans from across Delaware gathered for the event, highlighting the growth and presence of the community throughout the state. Among those attending were Lt. Gov. Kyle Evans Gay, other elected officials, representatives of the Delaware Hispanic Commission, the Latin American Community Center, and the office of U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride.
Also present was The Culture Club PR, a Milford-based multicultural club for children, and Nuestras Raíces, a nonprofit organization focused on celebrating Hispanic heritage through arts, cultural engagement, education, and leadership development initiatives.
"It just tells you how big a community we are. I'm in Wilmington, so this is Dover. It's like, 'Okay, we're all over," said Madelyn Colón, who moved to Delaware from Puerto Rico in 1986. "It doesn't matter where you go; you can find Puerto Ricans everywhere you go."
The signing coincided with June 11, the date recognized as the anniversary of the creation of the Puerto Rican flag.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey data cited in the legislation, an estimated 30,955 people of Puerto Rican heritage live in Delaware, representing approximately 2.5 per cent of the state's population.
Under the law, June 11 will be commemorated in Delaware through appropriate ceremonies.
The legislation recognizes Puerto Rico's more than 500 years of history and the blending of Indigenous Taíno, African, and Spanish cultures that continue to shape the island's identity.
State Rep. Alonna Berry of the 20th District, Sen. Russ Huxtable of the 6th District, and Sen. Brian Pettyjohn of the 19th District were among the co-sponsors of the bill.