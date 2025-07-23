DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of Small Business revealed an updated version of its EDGE grant competition named "EDGE 2.0". A total of $1.15 million in funding is available through the new initiative.
EDGE is the DSB's flagship funding program, standing for Encouraging Development, Growth and Expansion. DSB said they have given out almost $8 million to 120 small businesses over the six years of the competition. Grant money can be used for purchasing equipment, buying rental space or contracting website design.
EDGE 2.0 continues to have separate entrepreneur and STEM tracks but there is no longer a set number of winners or predetermined amount awarded to each one.
The process will now include a dynamic pitch segment where finalists compete for flexible funding based on both their pitch and application. Up to 10 entrepreneur and 8 STEM finalists will be chosen for this stage.
Applications for the grant program will be accepted from Aug. 8 until Sept. 5.
Winners from spring 2025 include local businesses Bayside Gymnastics in Milford and Archie in Georgetown. Bayside Gymnastics is using the funding to build a new facility and purchase equipment for their special needs programs. Archie is developing a proprietary AI model that analyzes property-specific data to create a valuation on the home.