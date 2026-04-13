DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles announced that the “DMV on the Go” program begins its 2026 season on April 2.
The mobile unit will operate in Sussex County three days a week through Oct. 29, offering services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Mondays, it will be stationed at the Lewes Transit Center. On Tuesdays, it will be at the CHEER Center in Milton. On Thursdays, it will be located at the Harbor Freight Shopping Center in Seaford.
The trailer is ADA accessible and includes four workstations, a wheelchair lift and an awning for weather protection. It offers most standard DMV services, including registration and license renewals and title transactions.
Officials say the goal is to bring convenience closer to the community.
Customers needing road tests, vehicle inspections, driver improvement services or uninsured motorist assistance must visit one of the state’s four permanent DMV locations.
In 2025, the DMV on the Go unit assisted more than 3,600 customers.