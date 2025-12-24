Delaware DMV offices close following shooting death of state trooper

DELAWARE- Several Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles offices will be temporarily closed in response to the shooting and death of a Delaware State Police trooper on Tuesday, Dec. 23, according to the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles.
DMV locations in Delaware City, Dover and Georgetown will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 24, through Friday, Dec. 26, according to the agency. Normal business hours will resume Monday, Dec. 29.
The Wilmington DMV will remain closed until further notice, according to state officials.