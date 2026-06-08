DELAWARE — Sprinklers are working overtime in some Delaware yards as a statewide drought watch continues, with conditions on track to mark the second driest spring on record.
CoastTV meteorologists say rainfall levels are 5.6 inches shy of where they should be at this time.
Gov. Matt Meyer issued the drought watch June 3 after guidance from the Delaware Water Supply Coordinating Council. State officials said all three counties are seeing significant precipitation deficits, with conditions especially concerning in Sussex County.
During the drought watch, Delawareans are being asked to voluntarily reduce outdoor water use and conserve water at home. DNREC is encouraging residents and non-farm businesses to limit lawn and plant watering, water sparingly and use non-drinkable water when available.
For homeowners like Tom Veale, who uses well water, the dry conditions mean longer watering times and extra attention to brown patches in the grass.
“There are sections where I can see some brownness in the grass,” Veale said. “That could be just the sprinkler heads themselves might need some adjustment.”
Veale said some plants are struggling more than others, including a tomato plant his wife has to water every day because it dries out in the morning sun.
At Lavender Fields, owner Cait Spieker Gee said the dry weather brings competing concerns. While some cut flowers benefit from rain, too much water can be harmful for lavender, which is prone to root rot.
“I want sunny, bright, beautiful days because then people are more likely to come out,” Spieker Gee said.
Still, she said young plants need extra care this season after many were replaced following winter weather.
State officials said Delaware would need 21 inches of rain over three months to return water supplies to normal levels. DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson said voluntary conservation now could help prevent more serious drought measures later this summer and fall.
The drought watch is the first of three drought-related action levels, followed by a drought warning and drought emergency. A drought emergency could bring mandatory water restrictions.