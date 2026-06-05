DELAWARE - As dry conditions persist across Delaware, farmers say the lack of rainfall is beginning to affect crops, pastures and livestock feed supplies across the region.
Gov. Matt Meyer recently placed Delaware under a drought watch as rainfall levels continue to decline. According to our CoastTV meteorologists, this is the second driest spring on record, and it could take several significant rain events to return conditions to normal.
For farmers, the dry weather is creating challenges early in the growing season.
"The water is critical. Without that, the corn is not going to grow," said Amy Hopkins of Hopkins Farm.
Hopkins said the lack of rain has forced them to change up their routine.
"This is the first time, in my memory, that we've been running our irrigation pivots as early in the season as we have," Hopkins said. "It is so dry right now. It is definitely affecting all of the farmers across not only Delaware, but the entire region."
Corn and soybeans, two of Delmarva's major crops, require consistent moisture throughout the growing season. Farmers say continued dry conditions could reduce crop yields if significant rainfall does not arrive soon.
The drought is also affecting livestock operations.
At Rieley Brothers Farm near Millsboro, owner LouAnn Rieley said dry conditions are impacting pasture quality and hay production, both of which are critical for feeding livestock.
"It affects our pasture quality, and it affects hay growth," Rieley said. "It's kind of a catch-22 because you need the rain for the hay to grow, but then you need a time period where it's dry so you can harvest the hay."
Rieley said prolonged drought conditions could create additional financial pressures for farmers who rely on feed crops and hay.
"It's crucial because we have to have feed for our livestock," she said. "And if corn and soybeans dry up, feed prices go up and hay prices go up."
With little rainfall in the forecast, many farmers across Delmarva say they are watching weather conditions closely and hoping for a soaking rain before the drought worsens.