Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 68F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 68F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%.