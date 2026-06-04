SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A statewide drought watch has been issued by Governor Matt Meyer, due to precipitation levels experiencing a steep and steady decline throughout the state.
The drought watch is in effect until further notice. During this time DNREC is asking Delawareans to voluntarily reduce outdoor water usage, and practice wise water use.
Tom Veale, a Sussex county resident has well water. It's never run dry before, but he's always watching it when drought conditions occur. "We've never had that happen, even last summer when we had severe drought." Veale says the biggest impact of the drought is a higher electric bill.
Rick Cordrey, owner of the East Coast Garden Center, says the severe drought conditions takes a toll in other ways. "It's labor intensive, it's also a strain on the well, because we're running irrigation pretty much 24 hours a day, trying to keep up with the demand of the plant material."
There is some good news according to Matthew Grabowski with DNREC. "We talked to all the northern Delaware water providers and the reservoirs are full. We don't have any issue in terms of water supply situation at this time."
If the drought conditions intensify, the watch could be upgraded to a warning, or possibly even an emergency.