GEORGETOWN, Del. — After a day of widespread outages caused by dropped transmission lines, icy conditions and a car crash, power crews across Kent and Sussex counties are warning people to stay prepared as weather conditions worsen into the evening.
As of 3:45 p.m., power had been restored to most impacted homes in the Georgetown and Laurel areas, leaving about 83 homes still without power. Utility workers at Delaware Electric Cooperative said they’re committed to staying in the field until every outage is addressed.
But with strong winds on the way, the work may not be over.
"With some light snow and ice accumulations on trees and power lines, and 45 mph winds expected today and overnight, additional outages are possible," Delaware Electric Cooperative said in a post.
Earlier in the day, the outage affected more than 8,000 homes after a transmission issue impacted multiple substations in Sussex County. Crews were also dealing with damage from a car crash in Harrington and tree limbs falling on lines.
By mid-afternoon, most of the outages had been resolved. Power companies are urging people in the area to prepare for potential outages overnight, especially if high winds cause ice-laden branches to fall.
“If that happens, our team is ready to restore power and to keep you warm,” a spokesperson said. “Please be safe if you have to drive today.”
Those still without electricity should report outages and avoid downed lines.