DELAWARE - Delaware Electric Cooperative crews restored power to 5,000 homes and have now brought electricity back to 95 percent of homes affected by the recent winter storm, according to the utility Wednesday morning.
About 2,800 homes remain without power as line workers from across the Mid-Atlantic returned to the field Wednesday for 16-hour shifts to continue restoration efforts.
"It’s been a long couple of days for those without power and we’re doing everything we can to get service restored." said DEC.
Additional crews from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative and Northern Neck Electric Cooperative are assisting, along with local contractors and tree trimmers.
The utility said it hopes to restore power to 1,000 to 2,000 homes by late Wednesday, with full restoration expected Thursday.
DEC said it has been “overwhelmed by encouraging comments and messages” from members and thanked customers for their patience as crews respond to what it described as the worst storm to impact its system in more than 30 years.
A live outage map is available at outagemap.delaware.coop.