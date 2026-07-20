DELAWARE -Delaware Electric Cooperative crews worked through the weekend to restore electricity after severe storms on Saturday brought down power lines and snapped utility poles across the cooperative's service territory.
The cooperative said fallen trees caused widespread damage, leaving some members without electricity as crews worked around the clock to restore service.
"Our crews had a long weekend restoring power to members after Saturday's severe weather! Fallen trees brought down power lines and snapped utility poles across our service territory," Delaware Electric Cooperative said in a social media update.
CoastTV's First Alert Meteorologists are watching for the possibility of additional storms across the cooperative's service area early this week. Delaware Electric Cooperative said it is prepared to respond if more outages occur.