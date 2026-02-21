DELAWARE - Delaware emergency management officials are preparing for a significant winter storm expected to impact the state from Sunday through Monday with heavy snow, strong winds and coastal flooding.
The Delaware Emergency Management Agency said the National Weather Service is forecasting moderate to major impacts statewide. Blizzard conditions are possible along the coast, with blowing and drifting snow likely across much of Delaware. Officials warned that travel disruptions and infrastructure impacts, including potential power outages, are possible.
A coastal flood warning has been issued for Kent County, inland Sussex County and Delaware’s beaches from Sunday afternoon through early Monday. The State Emergency Operations Center will activate at 5 p.m. Sunday to coordinate response efforts with state and local partners.
Officials urged people to avoid nonessential travel and to prepare ahead of the storm. Among the key safety tips:
Build a basic home and vehicle emergency kit.
Stay off the roads during severe conditions if possible.
Slow down and leave extra distance between vehicles if travel is unavoidable.
Clear snow completely from vehicles, including roofs, before driving.
Never pass a snowplow.
Residents are also encouraged to monitor weather updates and road conditions and to register for emergency alerts as conditions change.
