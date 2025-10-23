DOVER, Del. — In recognition of National First Responders Day, the Blood Bank of Delmarva and emergency medical services across Delaware are honoring paramedics and flight crews who are saving lives through the state’s groundbreaking prehospital whole blood transfusion programs.
Since launching in May 2023, the blood bank says these programs have enabled paramedics to administer more than 450 units of whole blood at the scene of trauma emergencies, a move that experts say is drastically improving survival rates for critically hurt patients.
“Transfusion of whole blood by paramedics is a treatment provided by fewer than 10 percent of paramedic agencies nationwide,” said Dr. Robert A. Rosenbaum, State EMS and Preparedness Section Medical Director. “Delaware’s statewide whole blood program is now a standard for all of our already high-performing paramedic agencies who have utilized this lifesaving intervention and administered whole blood to patients in nearly every ZIP code in Delaware.”
The program is active in all three counties and the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit:
Sussex County EMS began May 23, 2023, and has transfused 111 units.
New Castle County EMS began May 24, 2023, and has transfused 275 units.
Kent County EMS began Nov. 12, 2024, and has transfused 20 units.
Delaware State Police Aviation Unit began Feb. 14, 2025, and has transfused 15 units.
Together with Southern Chester County EMS in Pennsylvania, these teams have brought whole blood directly to trauma scenes, bridging a crucial time gap between injury and hospital care.
“The Delaware State Police saw this as a chance to improve patient outcomes, and we have witnessed the impact firsthand,” said Capt. Jeff Whitmarsh, commander of the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit. “Whole blood treatment bridges the gap between time, distance, and care, increasing survivability.”
“Placing whole blood in the hands of our paramedics closes a critical time gap for patients with life-threatening hemorrhage,” added Chief John A. Tinger, Director of Public Safety and Chief of Kent County EMS. “This program reflects the best of regional collaboration: blood donors, hospital partners, aviation support, and ground EMS all aligning to give locals and visitors a better chance on their worst day.”
One of those lives saved was 18-year-old Peyton Harter. She was trapped in her car for more than two hours after a crash involving a school bus in Bear in April. During the rescue, she received three units of blood at the scene from New Castle County Paramedics and Delaware State Police.
“My daughter, Peyton, is alive today because of the quick actions of New Castle County paramedics, Delaware State troopers and local firefighters,” said Amy Harter, her mother. “While she was trapped in her vehicle for more than two hours, she received rapid transfusions of lifesaving whole blood, right on scene. This critical intervention made all the difference.”
“Field administration of whole blood has truly changed outcomes for our most critical trauma patients,” said Robert Murray, Director of Sussex County Public Safety. “The partnership between Delaware’s Trauma System, our emergency response agencies, and the Blood Bank of Delmarva stands as a powerful example of how teamwork saves lives.”
National First Responders Day is observed each year on Oct. 28 to honor the dedication and bravery of emergency workers. Delaware's prehospital transfusion program is being highlighted this year as a model for innovation and collaboration.
“These programs are only possible because of Delaware’s first responders and generous blood donors,” said Kristin Frederick, Executive Director of Blood Manufacturing Operations at the Blood Bank of Delmarva. “Each unit of blood represents hope in someone’s worst moment.”
Blood donors can give every 56 days, and platelet donors can give twice a month. Recent FDA changes have expanded eligibility, making it possible for more people to donate. To check if you can give, visit delmarvablood.org or call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8.