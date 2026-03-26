DOVER, Del. — Governor Matt Meyer announced new additions to the Delaware LGBTQ+ Commission as the state expands the group’s membership and reach, aiming to strengthen representation and policy guidance for LGBTQ+ people.
The commission, first established in January 2025, serves as an advisory body to the governor, General Assembly, and state agencies. Its focus includes mental health, education, housing and civil rights protections.
Under a new executive order, the commission will grow from nine to 15 members, with appointees serving three-year terms. The expansion is designed to better reflect the diversity of Delaware’s LGBTQ+ community across all three counties.
“The Delaware LGBTQ+ Commission plays a critical role in ensuring that all Delawareans are seen, heard, and protected,” Meyer said. “Now more than ever, it is vital that our government institutions reflect and promote the diverse experiences and perspectives of the constituents we serve, and I’m proud to welcome these six Delawareans to the Commission.”
New members include advocates, educators and public health leaders with experience in equity initiatives, communications and community outreach. Among them are Stephan Browne-Blackman, a communications professional with the Delaware House of Representatives; Trisha Danah, a statewide coordinator focused on Deaf and hard of hearing services; and Sequoia Rent, a public health leader specializing in health equity.
Also appointed are Kaelea Shaner, a law student with a background in diversity, equity and inclusion work; Dr. Keonna Watson, an educator and mental health professional; and Zach Workman, president and CEO of Delaware Pride Inc.
The commission is expected to meet regularly and provide policy recommendations, with immediate attention directed toward protecting access to health care and advancing safety and inclusion for LGBTQ+ people across the state.