Delaware expands teacher apprenticeship program with 67 new educators

DELAWARE - Delaware is expanding its effort to grow teachers from within its schools, adding 67 new educator apprentices from 12 school districts and charter schools across the state.
The new cohort signed commitments earlier this month to begin their teacher preparation programs in fall 2026. Participants include former Teacher Academy students, paraprofessionals and other school-based professionals who will continue working in schools while earning their teaching credentials.
With the new apprentices, Delaware educators says the state now supports 105 educator apprentices. Across the state's educator pathway initiatives, including the Paraprofessional Registered Occupation pathway, Teacher Apprenticeship and Grow Your Own Para-to-Teacher Program, 201 people have completed or are currently preparing to become educators in Delaware schools.
The programs allow participants to earn certification through low- or no-cost training while gaining classroom experience, mentorship and job-embedded learning.
State education leaders say the initiative helps address teacher shortages by preparing educators who already have strong ties to the schools and communities they serve.
The state education leaders say 67 new apprentices represent Appoquinimink, Brandywine, Capital, Christina, Colonial, Indian River, Laurel, Seaford, Smyrna and Woodbridge school districts, as well as Charter School of New Castle and Newark Charter School.