DELAWARE -The Delaware Farm Bureau is now accepting applications for its 2027 Summer Internship Program, offering college students the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in agriculture while developing leadership, communication and advocacy skills.
The application deadline is Nov. 27, 2026.
According to the DFB, the program provides students with experience in agricultural communications, member engagement and community outreach. Interns work alongside farmers, assist with events and help promote Delaware's agricultural industry while building skills for their future careers.
“Interning with Delaware Farm Bureau allowed me to grow both personally and professionally while still learning about how agriculture impacts and connects communities throughout our state,” said Dillana Reed, a 2026 DEFB summer intern.
Reed and fellow 2026 intern Montana Golden helped launch the initial phases of the Delaware Farm Bureau's Healthy Meals, Local Fields campaign.
The campaign, funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Specialty Crop Block Grant Program and administered by the Delaware Department of Agriculture, encourages the use and consumption of locally grown specialty crops.
DFB officials say that students selected for the 2027 internship program will have the opportunity to continue developing the Healthy Meals, Local Fields campaign while participating in other agricultural initiatives across Delaware.
Internship responsibilities may include photography, videography, visits to Legislative Hall, agricultural education, community outreach and assistance with Delaware Farm Bureau events and programs.
The DFB says the internship is designed to give college students practical experience while helping them better understand the role agriculture plays in Delaware's economy and communities.
College students interested in applying can find additional information and submit their applications through the Delaware Farm Bureau's website at defb.org/internship-program.