MILLSBORO, Del. - The Delaware Farm Bureau Women’s Committee will participate as a sponsorship group in the Wreaths Across America program this December, helping honor the memory of fallen U.S. veterans.
The committee will place wreaths on veterans' graves at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro on Saturday, Dec. 14, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.
The committee sees this as an opportunity to pay tribute to service members and their families and to remind younger generations of the sacrifices made for freedom.
According to Wreaths Across America, "2.7 million veterans’ wreaths were placed in total across the country at 3,702 participating locations. More than two million volunteers helped place wreaths, a third of whom were children."
Community members can sponsor a wreath for $17, with a portion of the proceeds supporting the Women’s Committee’s initiatives. In addition to Millsboro, wreaths can be purchased to honor or remember veterans across other locations.
For those interested in sponsoring a wreath or volunteering on Dece. 14, contact Sussex County Chair Connie Fox or the Delaware Farm Bureau state office at 302-697-3183. Wreath sponsorships can also be reserved online.