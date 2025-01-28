DOVER, Del.— With fresh produce, hard-working artisans, and endless local fun, farmers' markets tend to draw a crowd. In 2024, farmers markets across Delaware set records with $4.46 million in sales, according to the Delaware Department of Agriculture. That is an increase of $314,317 over the previous record set in 2023.
“What we are witnessing with back-to-back records is just how much agriculture and farmers' markets are a pillar in the community,” said Acting Secretary of Agriculture Nikko Brady “Farmer's market patrons view markets as outlets to access fresh foods to nourish themselves and their families; a chance to meet the people who grow their food; an opportunity to socialize with neighbors and engage in the environment that surrounds them.”
The state’s 20 farmers markets are locally managed, with support from the DDA. Fresh produce made up 45% of sales, with the rest from items like meats, cheeses, baked goods, and honey.
The 2025 market season begins in May, with most markets opening by June. A list of 2024 markets is available at Delaware Grown and will be updated in April for the 2025 season.
Registration for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program opens in May for eligible Delawareans aged 60 or older.