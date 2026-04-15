DELAWARE - The Delaware Forest Service Wildland Fire Program is set to provide fire departments across the state with equipment to assist with emergency fire responses.
Through this DFS Federal Firefighter Property Program, and in partnership with both the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, Delaware fire stations will be provided with federal military-grade equipment.
All equipment given to these fire departments hopes to bolster their overall response times and efficiency, according to the DFS. The DFS states that eligible fire stations will have access to this equipment at no cost.
The DFS lists the following items as equipment that may be available:
Pickups, SUVs, utility vans, box trucks, 2.5-ton and 5-ton trucks
Fire tankers and pumpers
Generators and trailers
Light towers, light bars, and sirens
Hoses, nozzles, and pumps
Fresh air compressors and breathing apparatus
Turnout gear, specialized tools, and support equipment
The agency says departments could ultimately gain full ownership of the equipment listed above, or with minimal conditions.
Departments interested in applying should reach out to the Delaware Forest Service.