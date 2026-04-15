Fire equipment

The DFS says not only will this increase efficiency, but save departments money. (Delaware Forest Service)

DELAWARE - The Delaware Forest Service Wildland Fire Program is set to provide fire departments across the state with equipment to assist with emergency fire responses.

Through this DFS Federal Firefighter Property Program, and in partnership with both the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, Delaware fire stations will be provided with federal military-grade equipment.

All equipment given to these fire departments hopes to bolster their overall response times and efficiency, according to the DFS. The DFS states that eligible fire stations will have access to this equipment at no cost.

The DFS lists the following items as equipment that may be available:

  • Pickups, SUVs, utility vans, box trucks, 2.5-ton and 5-ton trucks

  • Fire tankers and pumpers

  • Generators and trailers

  • Light towers, light bars, and sirens

  • Hoses, nozzles, and pumps

  • Fresh air compressors and breathing apparatus

  • Turnout gear, specialized tools, and support equipment

The agency says departments could ultimately gain full ownership of the equipment listed above, or with minimal conditions.

Departments interested in applying should reach out to the Delaware Forest Service. 

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Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.

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