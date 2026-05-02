M. “Dean” Peoples

A Sussex County firefighter, M. “Dean” Peoples, will be honored at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial among more than 200 firefighters recognized for their service and sacrifice. (National Fallen Firefighters Foundation)

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A Sussex County firefighter who spent more than a decade serving his community will be honored this weekend at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland, where more than 200 fallen firefighters are being recognized for their service and sacrifice.

M. “Dean” Peoples, a member of the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company, is among 204 firefighters being added to the memorial during the annual ceremony. Peoples, who died in 2021 from complications related to COVID-19, becomes the first member of the Roxana department to receive the national honor.

Known to friends and family as “Daffy,” Peoples served nearly 13 years with both the Roxana and Millville Volunteer Fire Company, answering emergency calls with consistency and dedication. His commitment to firefighting was inspired by his grandfather, James Thomas Barnes, whose legacy shaped his sense of duty and service.

Beyond the firehouse, Peoples built a 30-year career in trucking and transportation, including nearly two decades with Mountaire Farms. In 2015, he was named Delaware Driver of the Year, reflecting his professionalism and work ethic.

Peoples was married to his wife, Tracy, for 25 years, and was the father of children he deeply cherished. His family described him as a steady and devoted presence, grounded in faith and committed to those around him. He remained a source of strength for his family, including supporting his mother after the loss of her husband.

Peoples was laid to rest wearing his grandfather’s firefighter dress hat, a tribute to the family tradition he carried forward. His legacy, family members say, lives on through both his service and the impact he made at home and in the community.

The service is live streamed here. 

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

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