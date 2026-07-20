DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Forest Service has mobilized Type 6 Wildland Fire Engine and a three-person wildland firefighting crew to assist with suppression efforts on the Bear Trap Fire in Minnesota.
Engine Boss Adam Keever, Engine Boss Jim Charney, and Firefighter Type II Ryan Brown who are all a part of the crew will support ongoing firefighting and structure-protection operations on the Superior National Forest.
The Bear Trap Fire was first reported on July 7, near the Bear Trap River. The fire was burning remote, difficult-to-access terrain approximately 20 miles north of Ely, Minnesota. It later merged with the nearby Dark Fire and has burned approximately 34,545 acres.
Recent operations have focused on protecting homes, private properties, and other structures near Big Lake.
"Delaware’s wildland firefighters are highly trained and prepared to assist wherever their skills and resources are needed," said Delaware State Forester Kyle Hoyd. "We are proud of Adam, Jim, and Ryan for answering the call to support firefighters and communities in Minnesota. We wish them a safe and successful assignment."