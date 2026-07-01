DELAWARE -On the final day of the legislative session, the Delaware General Assembly approved a $1.26 billion capital budget that will fund investments in education infrastructure, transportation projects, economic development initiatives and improvements to facilities across the state.
House Bill 500, known as the Fiscal Year 2027 Bond Bill, was developed through multiple hearings held by the Joint Capital Improvement Committee, a 12-member panel of senators and representatives from both parties responsible for drafting the state's capital spending plan.
The Fiscal Year 2027 capital budget includes:
- $273.3 million to complete road projects statewide, including additional funding for roads in the poorest condition.
- $235 million for school construction projects in the Appoquinimink, Brandywine, Colonial and Red Clay school districts.
- $164.1 million for deferred maintenance, safety enhancements, roof replacements and other capital improvements at state facilities.
- $24.6 million for economic development projects in Wilmington, Dover and Georgetown.
- $24.5 million to support affordable housing programs, along with another $10 million for downtown development.
- $20 million for the Community Reinvestment Fund to support capital projects for Delaware community, nonprofit and municipal organizations.
- $13.1 million for Clean and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds to leverage federal dollars for water infrastructure projects.
- $12 million for improvements at parks statewide, including Bellevue State Park, White Clay Creek, Cape Henlopen State Park and statewide trail projects.
- $8 million for cover crop investments to improve water quality and soil health.
- $8 million to address brownfield sites across Delaware.
- $2.5 million for library construction projects statewide.
The total Fiscal Year 2027 Bond Bill authorizes $1,255,978,059 in capital spending.