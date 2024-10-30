DELAWARE- In a push to expand mentoring support for students across Delaware, Governor John Carney and state officials announced a centralized mentorship system. According to Carney’s Office, the new platform aims to streamline volunteers' registration and training processes.
The initiative, launched in collaboration with the Delaware Department of Education and the Department of Human Resources, allows prospective mentors to submit applications that undergo standardized background checks and training. Officials say a new website was created for the program, which includes a resource for businesses interested in encouraging employee participation. The website connects them directly with schools in need of mentors.
Governor Carney highlighted the program’s impact, emphasizing mentors' critical role in shaping students' academic and social growth. According to Carney, the state has even revised its employee policy to allow full-time staff to take up to 16 hours of paid leave per year for mentorship activities. This initiative could strengthen support for Delaware’s students and community involvement, creating positive change across the state.