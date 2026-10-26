DOVER, Del. - As little ghosts and goblins prepare to hit the streets for Halloween, the Delaware Office of Highway Safety, OHS, is reminding families to keep safety in mind while trick-or-treating.
The reminder comes during National Pedestrian Safety Awareness Month.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 76% of pedestrian fatalities in 2024 occurred in the dark, making visibility especially important during Halloween festivities.
To keep the holiday fun and fright-free, OHS recommends several simple safety precautions. Trick-or-treaters should carry glow sticks or flashlights or wear reflective tape to make themselves more visible to drivers. Young children should always be accompanied by an adult, and families should use crosswalks and intersections while looking both ways before crossing the street.
OHS also encourages parents to choose properly fitting costumes and consider face paint instead of masks that could limit visibility. Drivers are reminded to slow down and stay alert, especially in neighborhoods where excited trick-or-treaters may be crossing streets.
With Halloween falling on Saturday, leaders encourage Delawareans to take extra precautions to ensure the only scares this weekend are part of the holiday fun.