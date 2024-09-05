DOVER, Del.-– The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS), along with community partners, is raising awareness about Delaware’s suicide and crisis lifeline, 988, during National Suicide Prevention Month this September. The state will host a series of events focused on mental health support and suicide prevention through the "988 Week of Action," set to run from Sept. 8 to Sept. 14, 2024.
The 988 Week of Action will launch on Sept. 8 with a new initiative, “988 Day,” which includes a statewide moment of silence at 8 a.m. to honor those affected by suicide. Delawareans are encouraged to pause and reflect on the impact of suicide, whether through personal loss or survival.
“This moment of silence is a powerful reminder of the lives lost and the strength of those who have survived,” said DHSS Secretary Josette Manning. “We invite all Delawareans to participate, reflect, and commit to supporting one another.”
At 8 p.m. on 988 Day, residents are encouraged to take a "moment of action" by reaching out to someone in need or engaging in discussions about mental health. Throughout the week, various events, including information sessions, walks, webinars, and canvassing, will focus on recognizing the signs of emotional distress and promoting the use of the 988 lifeline.
“Our call to action in Delaware this September is simple: ‘SPEAK UP,’” said Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Director Joanna Champney. “Whether it’s reaching out to a friend or learning more about available resources, every action counts in making a difference. There’s no judgment – just help.”
Delaware’s 988 lifeline offers confidential, 24/7 support for individuals facing mental health crises or substance use challenges. The Week of Action also features an advertising campaign aimed at increasing awareness of the lifeline across the state.
To further promote the 988 service, DHSS is inviting individuals who have experienced positive outcomes after using the 988 lifeline to share their stories. These personal testimonies can inspire others to seek help when needed.
For more information about Delaware’s 988 crisis lifeline, visit here.